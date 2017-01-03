Mariah Carey Gets Rocky Mountain High in Aspen Colorado

Mariah Carey was may have been higher than 7,900 feet above sea level during her Holiday vacation in Aspen.

According to the celebrity gossip website TMZ.com, the Vegas singer stopped by a local pot shop known as “The Original Leaf” not once, not twice but at few times over the stay in the ski resort town. She reportedly purchased a very popular sativa strain of the wild, wild weed called Amafu.

This particular strain sells for $400 an ounce! It’s also said to be “great for the outdoors.” WHAT?

It is not known just how much of the substance Mariah purchased. However, the legal limit is 1 oz. per transaction.

More Mariah News and Gossip

Amafu’s Poison is a sativa strain from Africa. Amafu, who is from South Africa, only grows this strain in Aspen. But you can find it where we got ours at Faragosi Farms in Trinidad, Colorado. The first impression right out of the jar was the strong pine and spice scent with a touch of diesel. Amafu’s Poison is a mix of Super Silver Sour Diesel Haze and Durban Poison. Our sample tested at over 27.6% THC. The burn is smooth with a complex fruit/pine flavor and aroma. Effects are strong and start off with a euphoric, happy, energetic head high and a body buzz follows. It can also cause a case of the giggles. We took Amafu’s Poison on a hike in the Rocky Mountains on a nice summer day. It proved to be a great daytime strain for the great outdoors. From a medical perspective, Amafu’s Poison can help with stress, anxiety, and depression. It provides a boost in energy to fight fatigue, and also provides a boost in appetite.

Marijuana in Aspen

The city has 13 active marijuana licenses under its purview, with five more licenses pending. That accounts for eight dispensaries that sell retail cannabis, five of which also offer medical marijuana. The retail license for a ninth retail shop, Best Day Ever, is pending. Shops must be licensed by the state as well.

Downtown Aspen’s storefronts have become “saturated with pot shops,” Last year, the city’s seven dispensaries rang up $8.3 million in sales between medical and recreational cannabis.

The number of marijuana shops in Aspen has reached the level at which Mayor Steve Skadron fears their “proliferation” is negatively shaping the city’s image and tainting its brand.

“I’m worried about the image of the Aspen brand, what’s being communicated beyond our community,” the mayor said. “As I walk around our community, I am concerned about the proliferation of shops because it does change the relationship (with downtown) between the pedestrians … the tourists, and the community itself.”

The mayor said he’s not sure if capping the number of licenses is the best course to take, but that’s one idea he felt needs to be considered. Full story here