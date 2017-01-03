How Millennials Date and Why It Can’t Be Called Dating

The phrase “serious relationship” is not in the vocabulary of an average 20- or 30-something. Contemporary young people don’t look for the love of their lives because they don’t believe it really exists.

The hookup culture largely influences their views on dating and relationships. The hookup culture, in its turn, has been facilitated by the progress of technology. Today we do almost everything online – buy, sell, play, study, communicate, etc. We can get what we want in one click. Dating apps form the same attitude to finding a potential partner. “Swipe left-swipe right” is everything most millennials need to get a date. But the thing is that most of them have never been on a traditional date, the one their parents used to have. Contemporary dating culture has undergone considerable changes. Here are some of its key features.

Millennials text, not talk.

Texting is a very convenient way of communication and in recent years, it has supplanted phone calls and even encroaches on face-to-face interaction. Since millennials practice online dating extensively, texting has become the main tool in meeting potential dates and getting to know them better. You can do it even at your office during lunch or on public transport and it’s stress-free. Actually, texting is a time-saving way of communication. That is why young people prefer exchanging messages over calling. They call only their family members and the closest friends. If we speak about dating apps or social media, people approach and get to know each other via messages because this is how these services work. They don’t want to commit.

Commitment is something inconceivable for adults in their 20s and even 30s. While their parents already had them at this very age, they don’t want to think about anything serious. They are afraid their relationship will fail and they join the ranks of divorcees. Being brought up on Disney movies, they get a bit disillusioned when they see that real life has nothing to do with a fairytale. It has developed the fear of commitment in them. That is why they usually prefer hanging out. They call it “serious”.

The time dictates its rules. Today, everything happens quicker. Some millennials consider themselves in the state of a serious relationship after a few days/weeks of online correspondence or several dates provided they feel chemistry or already hooked up. The transition between “we just met” and “we’re a couple” can take only a few weeks. Hookups are a usual thing.

A no-strings-attached approach is commonplace among millennials. If someone wants to find a one-night stand, there is a wide choice of the willing on dating apps. Some don’t conceal they’re looking for anything bigger than a hookup. Breakups are less painful.

While earlier you had to gather your courage to have a goodbye conversation with your date, today millennials choose to send a goodbye message or simply disappear like a ghost. It’s so easily done – delete one’s profile, stop answering calls, and wait until the other person lets it go. Millennials get over failed dates and “serious” relationships faster because they know there are so many other available options.

