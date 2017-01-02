Meet Nick Viall this Seasons Star of ABC’s “The Bachelor”

Meet Nick Viall, 36, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

He’s is ready and eager to begin his search for true love on the 21st season of ABC’s hit romance reality series The Bachelor, which premieres January 2, 2017.

Nick Viall has appeared on The Bachelorette (2003), Bachelor in Paradise (2014) and The Bachelor at 20: A Celebration of Love (2016).

He is one of the most accomplished and successful Bachelors. He seems to have it all – except for his one true love.

One of eleven siblings, Nick maintains close ties with his family. His parents, Chris and Mary, have been married for thirty-seven years. Nothing would make them happier than to see Nick find what they have found in each other. When he’s not spending time with friends and family, Nick enjoys traveling, beach volleyball and rooting for his beloved Green Bay Packers. He’s a charming man’s man, whom the ladies just can’t get enough of.

After all these years, and all the heartbreak, it’s finally Nick’s turn to hand out the roses.

Will he finally find that true love he’s been searching for. We’re about to find out!

The Bachelor Behind the Scenes

Season 16 contestant Jamie Otis said in an interview “There are more of these producer/contestant relationships than viewers realize—they’re always kept hush-hush.” She bases this on the fact that she bumped into another contestant, who she did not name, with one of the producers. This occurred as Otis was on her way to conduct one of her interviews for the show. According to Otis, the other contestant’s face “turned bright red — total giveaway that something scandalous had gone down!

The Bachelor, all 50 finalists must complete a lengthy psychological evaluation. She explained, “We want to make sure that people are going to be OK with coping with the stress involved, and make sure that they are going to be offered the help that they need if it’s the case.” So if you think any of the ladies are crazy, know that a psychiatric-health professional has verified that they are not.

Season 16 winner Courtney Robertson revealed in her tell-all book (via NY Post) that she was even given an STD test and was “asked point-blank if she was on birth-control pills.” After this battery of tests is complete, each girl is then taken for camera tests to see how photogenic she is.

The Bachelor make sure that the girls on the hit show have plenty to drink. Season 17 contestant Leslie Hughes revealed that when she “came in for the producers’ weekend, I remember it was like 12 noon, and they were like, ‘You want some champagne, wine?’ And I was like, ‘It’s 12 p.m., noon!’ And they’re like, ‘Welcome to the Bachelor family.'” We hope they, at least, give the girls good stuff to drink.