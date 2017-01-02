Drake Rings in the New Years in Vegas with Jennifer Lopez
01/02/2017
BBParks
Drake and JLo have the rumor mill spinning!
So much for JLo wanting to spend time at home with her family in L.A. on New Years Eve.
According to the celebrity gossip news website TMZ.com, she stayed in Vegas with Drake New Year’s Day, betting against the house.
JLo reportedly hit the MGM Grand’s high roller tables with the Canadian rapper. She played for more than a half hour.
The night before, JLo rang in the New Year by watching Drake perform at the same hotel.
Drake Gossip News and Trivia
- Favorite actor is Denzel Washington.
- Favorite band is N.E.R.D..
- Favorite book is the autobiography of Quincy Jones.
- Favorite movies are Rounders (1998) and Two Can Play That Game (2001).
- Good friends with Al Mukadam.
- Mother’s name is Sandi.
- Tore his ACL while playing basketball.
- His father is African-American, and his mother, who is caucasian and Canadian, is Ashkenazi Jewish (of Latvian Jewish and Russian Jewish descent). Drake was raised in his mother’s faith.
- As a child in Toronto Canada, Drake studied at an acting school called the “Young Peoples Theater”.
- Moved from Toronto in Canada to the United States to pursue a rap career. He’s now rapping as a solo rapper, using his middle name Drake. [July 2009]
- Working on the fourth season of Degrassi: The Next Generation (2001). [August 2004]
- Wrote the song Views from the 6 (which became remixed into U With Me on the titular album ‘VIEWS’) about his on/off relationship with Rihanna.
- Can speak Spanish.
- His uncle, Larry Graham, is the one who convinced Prince to become a Jehovah’s Witness.
- After many of his hits peaking at number 2, he finally scored his first number 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 as the main artist with his song ‘One Dance’. Justin Timberlake took his spot the next week, but One Dance prevailed and returned to number one and stayed there over 10 weeks.
- Drake holds the record for most entries into the Billboard Hot 100 in one week with 20, he had previously matched The Beatles record with 14, a record that was then usurped by Justin Bieber who had 17.
- Presented Rihanna, with her MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and professed his love for her.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.