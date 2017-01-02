Drake Rings in the New Years in Vegas with Jennifer Lopez

Drake and JLo have the rumor mill spinning!

So much for JLo wanting to spend time at home with her family in L.A. on New Years Eve.

According to the celebrity gossip news website TMZ.com, she stayed in Vegas with Drake New Year’s Day, betting against the house.

JLo reportedly hit the MGM Grand’s high roller tables with the Canadian rapper. She played for more than a half hour.

The night before, JLo rang in the New Year by watching Drake perform at the same hotel.

Drake Gossip News and Trivia