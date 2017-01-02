Dick Clark Productions React to Mariah Carey Sabotage Claims

UPDATE from TMZ.com: 11:36 AM PT — Dick Clark Production issued a statement to regarding Carey’s claims …

Mariah’s “sabotage” claim is “silly,” seeing how she’s the one who decided not to do a sound check, and had a stand-in do it instead. They also say there were 8 monitors on stage amplifying sound, so even without an inner ear, Mariah should have been able to hear just fine. They add Mariah changed her story … initially saying the track was wrong.

The celebrity gossip website says that their Dick Clark sources insist her camp provided the track list.

Mariah Carey and James Packer Breakup

The rumored split between Mariah Carey and James Packer, has caused a swirling buzz of speculation throughout the “world of celebrity gossip.”

According to sources…YES! Carey and her billionaire fiancé have called off their engagement!

As for the reason…here’s what everyone wants to know…

Did Packer have reservations about Mariah’s new reality TV show? He’s a very private person and the fact that she was willing to expose their lives to the world may have created issues.

James Packer Dumps Mariah Carey

James Packer has reportedly called it quits with fiancé Mariah Carey.

On January 21, 2016, Carey and Australian billionaire James Packer announced that they were engaged.

According to Woman’s Day, the billionaire casino don dumped the pop-star over her ‘extravagant spending’ as well as a falling out over her new reality TV show, Mariah’s World.