Dick Clark Productions React to Mariah Carey Sabotage Claims
01/02/2017
BBParks
UPDATE from TMZ.com: 11:36 AM PT — Dick Clark Production issued a statement to regarding Carey’s claims …
Mariah’s “sabotage” claim is “silly,” seeing how she’s the one who decided not to do a sound check, and had a stand-in do it instead. They also say there were 8 monitors on stage amplifying sound, so even without an inner ear, Mariah should have been able to hear just fine. They add Mariah changed her story … initially saying the track was wrong.
The celebrity gossip website says that their Dick Clark sources insist her camp provided the track list.
Mariah Carey and James Packer Breakup
The rumored split between Mariah Carey and James Packer, has caused a swirling buzz of speculation throughout the “world of celebrity gossip.”
According to sources…YES! Carey and her billionaire fiancé have called off their engagement!
As for the reason…here’s what everyone wants to know…
Did Packer have reservations about Mariah’s new reality TV show? He’s a very private person and the fact that she was willing to expose their lives to the world may have created issues.
James Packer Dumps Mariah Carey
James Packer has reportedly called it quits with fiancé Mariah Carey.
On January 21, 2016, Carey and Australian billionaire James Packer announced that they were engaged.
According to Woman’s Day, the billionaire casino don dumped the pop-star over her ‘extravagant spending’ as well as a falling out over her new reality TV show, Mariah’s World.
- Dick Clark Gossip News and Trivia
- Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.
- Was the co-owner of Film Ventures International Pictures with Edward L. Montoro for several years.
- On 2/14/02, Dick Clark Productions announced it will be acquired for $140 million by Mosaic Media Group, Inc., Capital Communications CDPQ Inc., and Jules Haimovitz, a senior television executive. Stockholders will receive $14.50 per share in cash. Clark himself will receive $12.50 per share in cash for a portion of his shares. Dick Clark Productions was founded in 1957.
- Child with first wife Barbara Mallery, Richard, Jr., was born 9 January 1957 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1990.
- Filed suit in federal court in Los Angeles, alleging that Michael Greene, president and chief executive of the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences, maintains a “blacklist” policy that prevents stars – including Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, Sean Combs and Toni Braxton – from performing on both Greene’s Grammy Awards and Clark’s American Music Awards. The suit seeks $10 million in damages. (19 December 2001)
- Rarely consumed alcoholic beverages, and every December 31, when he and his wife hosted “Rockin’ New Year’s Eve”, she didn’t drink, either.
- In December of 2004 he was hospitalized for a mild stroke. He recovered.
- In 2005, for the first time in 32 years, he was not around to see the New Year in with his “Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” celebration on television. It was hoped that after he had suffered his mild stroke in early December 2004 that he would recover enough to host the festivities. With Clark still in his hospital bed on New Year’s Eve, Regis Philbin filled in for him.
- Was a close personal friend of singer Connie Francis. Connie’s music label was going to drop her if her last recorded song didn’t sell. Thankfully, Dick played it, “Who’s Sorry Now”, on New American Bandstand 1965 (1952) and it became an instant hit. Dick stayed by her side even through her personal tragedies and she thanks him in every single one of her shows.
- In one of his few dramatic roles, he played against his nice guy image to portray the murderer in the final episode (air date 2 May 1966) of Perry Mason (1957). The episode was appropriately titled, Perry Mason: The Case of the Final Fade-Out (1966). He also played against type as a nerdy guy who turns out to be a psycho killer in the film, Killers Three (1968).
- He produced the late Friday night ABC-TV series, In Concert (1972) (1972-1973), which featured many of the top rock acts of the day including Alice Cooper, Jim Croce and The Allman Brothers Band.
- Was considered as host of Las Vegas Gambit (1972), but lost the job to fellow game show host
- Wink Martindale. Clark would do The $10,000 Pyramid (1973), nearly 7 months later.
- He had been in St. John’s Hospital in Los Angeles after undergoing an outpatient procedure the night of April 17, 2012. He suffered a massive heart attack following the procedure. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and he died the next morning, April 18, 2012.
- Received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1976.
- Received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1994 and a Peabody Award in 1999.
- Mentor and friend of Ryan Seacrest.
- Longtime friend of Tony Orlando and Larry Klein.
- Long before he was one of Hollywood’s successful television hosts and producers, he worked at WOLF-AM, then a country music station, in Syracuse, New York.
- Had hosted his New Years’ Rockin’ Eve every year from 1972 to 1999 (when it was preempted for ABC 2000: The Millennium (1999)), then from 2001 to 2003, just the year before he suffered a massive stroke, which reduced his role, between 2005 to 2011.
- Filled in for Casey Kasem once on American Top 40 in 1972.
