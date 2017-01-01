Mariah Carey Reacts to her Not So Good New Years Eve Performance

Mariah Carey is reacting to her New Year’s Eve performance which “when all is said and done” could best be described as awful.

Watch Performance Here

According to the celebrity gossip website TMZ.com, a source connected to the singer, repeatedly complained to execs at Dick Clark Productions that her “inner ears” — aka earpieces — were NOT working.

Prior to her performance she did an interview with Ryan Seacrest You can hear her say to Ryan, “It’s hard for me to hear you.”

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (NYRE) is an annual New Year’s Eve television special broadcast by ABC. The special broadcasts from New York City’s Times Square, and prominently features coverage of its annual ball drop event, along with live and pre-recorded musical performances by popular musicians from Times Square and Hollywood, respectively.

Mariah Carey Spends the Holidays in Denver

This Christmas, Vegas diva Mariah Carey isn’t sulking this because she was dumped by her billionaire boyfriend Australian casino mogul James Packer in October.

Instead she is spending the holidays in the resort town of Denver, Colorado.

The singer arrived in style sporting a fur coat. She has reportedly rented an Airbnb mansion where she will be decking the halls with bows of holly…. fa la la la la…la la la la! Full story here

Dick Clark “New Year’s Rockin”

Its creator and namesake was the entertainer Dick Clark, who conceived New Year’s Rockin’ Eve as a younger-skewing competitor to Guy Lombardo’s popular and long-running New Year’s Eve big band broadcasts on CBS. The first two editions, which were hosted by Three Dog Night and George Carlin, respectively, and featured Dick Clark assuming the role of Times Square reporter, were broadcast by NBC for 1973 and 1974, respectively. In 1974-75, the program moved to its current home of ABC, and Clark assumed the role of host.

Dick Clark hosted New Year’s Rockin’ Eve annually from 1973 through 2004, and served as a Times Square correspondent alongside Peter Jennings for ABC News’s special coverage of year 2000 celebrations. The complications of a stroke suffered by Clark in December 2004 had a major effect on his role in the special. After having Regis Philbin serve as a guest host for 2005, Clark returned for the 2006 edition to serve as a host: due to speech impediments that had resulted from his stroke, he ceded hosting duties to Ryan Seacrest. The death of Dick Clark on April 18, 2012 left Ryan Seacrest as the sole host of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve beginning with its 2012–13 edition. Seacrest has most recently been joined by Jenny McCarthy as a correspondent from Times Square, with Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas serving as the presenter of the Hollywood concert segments. Through its deal with Dick Clark Productions, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will remain on ABC through at least 2024.