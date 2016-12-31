Johnny Maziel Parties With Instagram Model in Miami

Johnny Manziel has been enjoying the holiday’s in Miami and he’s not alone.

The former NFL star has been spending time with “Wild and Out” Instagram model Bre Tiesi.

The celebrity gossip news website TMZ.com reportedly caught up with the troubled Heisman winning quarterback in an attempt to find out what the deal is with them and he told us, “She’s a homie!”

Manziel, 24, was fired by the Cleveland Browns back in March after a string of off the field controversies, including hard partying sessions and being investigated for domestic abuse against his former girlfriend.

The former college football star, who is worth an estimated $6 million, is once again based in his home state of Texas after making the decision to re-enroll in college.

He also made the decision to re-enroll at the same school, returning to his alma mater of Texas A&M.