Donald Trump Ditches Press Pool for 18 holes in Jupiter

12/31/2016 BBParks   No comments

Trump Playing Golf

Donald Trump reportedly played golf before preparing for his New Years Eve Celebration!

A club member shared photos via Twitter of the president-elect at his Jupiter, Florida club Saturday.

Trump reportedly made a ‘last minute trip’ to Trump National Golf Club Jupiter, which is about a half-hour drive from the Mar-a-Lago estate, where Trump has been spending the holidays.  He was  accompanied by about 25 US Secret Service agents.

Trump’s day at the golf club also included a break for a burger and Coke.

There were no details available on Trump’s partners for the golf game. Just over a week ago, he headed to his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach for a round of golf with Tiger Woods.

Trump has been embroiled in a lawsuit over his Jupiter golf club, with some club members saying he hasn’t returned an estimated $6 million in deposits to them. The lawsuit heads to trial in August.

Donald Trump, who played in the pro-am tournament at the 2007 Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, has a handicap index of 3.0, according to the GHIN website.

Trump  made the first hole-in-one at his newest public course near New York City.

Trump,has put his name on 18 courses worldwide, including one in Bedminster, N.J., which is scheduled to host the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2022 PGA Championship. The USGA, which awarded the Women’s Open to Trump, is headquartered in Far Hills, N.J.

Donald Trump Quotes on Golf:

“I think I’m in a minority, but I feel differently about golf. I feel golf should be an aspirational game, something people aspire to. People should come to golf, golf shouldn’t come to them.” …
“Golf should be something beautiful, elegant, something people aspire to play eventually.” …
 

“It may be elitist, and perhaps that’s what golf needs. Let golf be elitist. When I say ‘aspire,’ that’s a positive word. Let people work hard and aspire to some day be able to play golf. To afford to play it. They’re trying to teach golf to people who will never be able to really play it. They’re trying too hard. Because of the expense of playing, and the land needed, golf is never going to be basketball, where all you need is a court.

“All these great athletes, you know what they do when they retire? They do nothing but play golf. Basketball players, hockey players, football players, all they want to do is golf.

“Let it be aspirational instead of bringing it down by trying to get players to do it when they’re 15 years old and they’re also learning other sports. I think it’s very damaging to the game.”

