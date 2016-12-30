Sia Files for Divorce Citing Irreconcilable Differences

Australian singer, songwriter, record producer and video music director, Sia, has filed for divorce from hubby Erik Lang.

According to the celebrity gossip rumor mill, the singer filed docs in L.A. citing irreconcilable differences.

In a statement to TMZ.com, the couple reportedly said “after much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends.”

Lang, a documentary filmmaker and Sia were married at her home in Palm Springs, California, in August 2014. The couple announced their separation in December 2016.

Sia Quotes:

“I’m an advocate of ‘it’s not what you are, it’s who you are.'”

“I’m just completely obsessed with Die Antwoord.”

“I love visual gags and gimmicks; I love them.”

“Knowing now what goes into making a successful artist, it’s disheartening.”

“Like when I’m singing live I can’t hear myself. I’m just listening to the rest of the band. To listen to my voice, it doesn’t even feel like it’s me.”

“I’m sort of a gay man trapped in a woman’s body when it comes to music sometimes – it’s crowded in here!”

“I hope I am a psychotherapist’s dream. I’ve spent enough hours in therapy.”

“When I was 10, my parents really valued success in the arts, and I thought if I was a famous ‘something artistic,’ that they would love me more.”

“I don’t really even go out that much now except to walk my dogs, because I don’t want to be recognized.”

“I’m sensitive and get easily upset and insulted.”

“Fame made me develop a panic disorder.”

“I don’t know anything about the history of music.”

“I don’t need to be rich anymore; I don’t need to be a millionaire.”

“I don’t read reviews or interviews or anything, just because I’m afraid; If I believed the good, then I’d believe the bad, and there will be bad.”

“I was weirdly obsessed with music until I was 11, and then I turned into a nerd.”

“I’ll be the songwriter for pop stars and then they can be the front person and I don’t have to be famous.”

“I’m a fan of the Strokes, so my big fantasy was that one day I would get to sing with them.”

“People aren’t honest about the horrors of fame. The downsides are so overwhelming that, for me, there is no payoff.”

“There are probably five songs in the world that I get excited about when I hear them on the radio.”

“A lot of people come up to me expecting to meet the person they have seen perform. It’s not going to happen, unless my mania, my stage person, responds to them and not the real me.”

“I don’t go to shows because I just want to listen to the music performed live. I want to get to know the person who’s performing it. Or I want to, like, take away a sense that I had an experience that nobody else is going to have again, or a unique experience for that moment.”

“I have social anxiety. It’s easier up on stage because there’s security in being there. When I’m off stage I’m trying not to be a manic freak. I’m quite shy.”

“People call me for the ballads. Apparently that’s where I’ve been pigeonholed. But it’s really interesting and really fun. It’s my favorite part of the job, writing.”

When you’re entertaining all day long and that’s your work, you end up really very tired. You don’t have a lot of energy left over for your loved ones.”

“I liked myself much more before I got famous. I was much friendlier and had more energy.”

“I love watching reality TV, but being part of making it was just demoralizing.”

“I think it would be very difficult to maintain one kind of art or whatever for your whole life. I think it’s unrealistic.”

“I’m really visually stimulated more than anything. I don’t really listen to music. I’m more into watching telly or watching movies and visual art.”

Sia Trademarks:

Platinum blonde bob hair and wigs

Doesn’t like to show her face on TV appearances and music videos