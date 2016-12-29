Debbie Reynolds Last Words to Son Todd Fisher “I Want to be With Carrie”
12/29/2016
BBParks
Actress Debbie Reynolds seemingly willed her own death Wednesday, telling her son Todd Fisher, just hours before the stroke that claimed her life, “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie.”
According to sources at the celebrity gossip news website TMZ.com, Todd Fisher said his mother cracked early Wednesday morning from grief.
She was at Todd’s home during the morning hours, talking about Carrie’s funeral, when she made the comment.
Fifteen minutes later she had the stroke.
Family sources told the celebrity gossip website that Debbie actually had several strokes this year and was in failing health, and they believe Carrie’s death was too much to bear.
Todd Fisher Gossip News and Trivia
- Todd Fisher is the son of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher.
- Is a TV commercial director.
- Younger brother of Carrie Fisher.
- Ex-brother-in-law of Paul Simon.
- Former stepson of Connie Stevens, Harry Karl and Elizabeth Taylor.
Older half-brother of Joely Fisher and Tricia Leigh Fisher.
- Half-brother-in-law of Christopher Duddy and Byron Thames.
- He was named Todd after his father’s close friend, Michael Todd,.
- Ex-son-in-law of Stan Freberg and Donna Freberg.
- Ex-brother-in-law of Donavan Freberg.
- Uncle of Billie Lourd.
- His paternal grandparents were Russian Jewish immigrants. His mother has English, some Scottish and
- German, and distant French, ancestry.
- Todd weighed 3.841409 Kilos or 8 lbs 7 1/2 oz at birth as mentioned in the milestones column of the March 3rd 1958 issue of Time Magazine.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.