Debbie Reynolds Last Words to Son Todd Fisher “I Want to be With Carrie”

12/29/2016 BBParks   No comments

Todd Fisher Debbie Reynolds Son

Actress Debbie Reynolds seemingly willed her own death Wednesday, telling her son Todd Fisher,  just hours before the stroke that claimed her life, “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie.”

According to sources at the celebrity gossip news website  TMZ.com, Todd Fisher said his mother  cracked early Wednesday morning from grief.

She was at Todd’s home during the morning hours, talking about Carrie’s funeral, when she made the comment.

Fifteen minutes later she had the stroke.

Family sources told the celebrity gossip website that Debbie actually had several strokes this year and was in failing health, and they believe Carrie’s death was too much to bear.

