John Conor Kennedy, Son of Robert F Kennedy Arrested in Aspen

12/29/2016

Conor Kennedy rrested in Aspen

Conor Kennedy, the oldest son of Robert F Kennedy was arrested after a bar fight in the tony and exclusive resort town of Aspen, Colorado.

According to police records, the 22-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct in the Thursday morning scuffle.

Kennedy, an environmental activist, ex-boyfriend of Taylor Swift and the grandson of Robert Kennedy and another man were fighting in the street in front Bootsy Bellows nightclub. Kennedy hit him in the back of the head four or five times, according to the police report.

He was released on bond and is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 22.

This is not the first time he has had a “run in with the law.” Kennedy was previously arrested in 2013 for a Keystone Pipeline protest at the White House.

