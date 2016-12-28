Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Passed Away
12/28/2016
BBParks
Hollywood is mourning the of legendary actress Debbie Reynolds. Reynolds has passed away just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher, 60, died.
According to the celebrity gossip news website, TMZ.com, Reynolds rushed to a hospital shortly after 1 PM. Emergency dispatchers responded to a call from the Beverly Hills home of her son, Todd. The caller reported a possible stroke.
She was 84-years-old!
Actress Carrie Fisher Dies
Carrie Fisher, best known as the iconic double-bun hairdo-wearing Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, died Tuesday following a heart attack.
The news of her death comes just days after the actress went into cardiac arrest during a 11 hour United Airlines transatlantic flight in route from London to LAX. She was 60. Full story here
Debbie Reynolds Gossip News and Trivia:
- Filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for her Las Vegas hotel. [July 1997]
- Mother of Carrie Fisher and Todd Fisher.
- She appeared as Dan’s mother, fresh out of the mental ward, during an episode of the sitcom Roseanne (1988).
- When she later appeared on Roseanne Barr’s talk show, she revealed that during the filming of that episode, while she and Roseanne were wrestling in the back yard, Roseanne, quite unknowingly, accidentally broke one of her ribs.
- In 1984, with friends like Shelley Winters and Terry Moore, she made a rather restrained exercise video for “women of a certain age”.
- Won the 1948 Miss Burbank contest and was offered a screen test by Warner Bros. the day after her win. She initially entered the contest because everyone who entered received a silk scarf, blouse and free lunch.
- Ex-mother-in-law of Paul Simon.
- She made her first appearance at the Hollywood Collectors & Celebrities Show on April 6th and 7th, 2002, at Beverly Garland’s Holiday Inn in North Hollywood, California.
- In 1975 she sold the Beverly Hills mansion she had lived in with Harry Karl. The house was reputed to be worth over $1,000,000. The buyer was Jim Randall, an industrialist who made aircraft rivets. When he married Marisa Berenson, the wedding was held in the redecorated home and his best man was his friend George Hamilton.
- Considers herself a “movie-oholic” and has an extensive collection of memorabilia, with over 4,000 costumes from the silent screen period to the 1970s.
- She has been known to gather posters from her collection of 3,000 and drive to homes of actor pals for autographs.
- In the 1990s she turned her collection into a Las Vegas movie museum, but had to shut it down in 1997 because of financial problems.
- Recently she has looked into the possibility of opening up a hall of fame museum in Hollywood near Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.
- At one particularly low point in her career, she confessed to literally living in her car, a Cadillac.
- Opened the Hollywood Motion Picture Collection near the Kodak Theatre. The collection, which was collected and preserved primarily by Reynolds herself, features over 3,000 costumes including Carmen Miranda’s turbans, a pair of Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz (1939), John Wayne’s guns and Marilyn Monroe’s windswept dress from The Seven Year Itch (1955). [April 2002]
- Made her Broadway debut in 1973 in the revival of “Irene”. Although the reviews for the show itself were mixed, hers were all raves and she wound up with a Tony Award nomination the following year for Best Actress in a Musical. The production ultimately ran some 20 months. In 1976, she appeared in a one-woman, short-run (10 days – 14 performances) review named “Debbie!” at the Minskoff Theatre. Her only other Broadway appearance to date came when she succeeded Lauren Bacall in “Woman of the Year” in 1983.
- In one of her guest appearances on Will & Grace (1998), she enters a room humming a bit of “Good Morning”, which was a song she sang in her most famous musical, Singin’ in the Rain (1952).
- Was a member of the International Order of Job’s Daughters. Is a past honored Queen of Bethel No. 97, Burbank, California.
- Had planned to go into the education field (teaching physical education) before she won the Miss Burbank contest.
- She was awarded a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6654 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California on January 13, 1997.
- Is a Majority Member in California.
- In 1969 she followed Doris Day and some of her contemporaries in launching a sitcom bearing her name.
- When the debut episode included an advertisement for cigarettes, a direct violation of one of her contractual stipulations, she made such a fuss about it that NBC ended up canceling the series.
- Is portrayed by Judith Jones in Liz: The Elizabeth Taylor Story (1995).
President of The Thalians, an organization for the treatment of mental health at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles. Ruta Lee is the chairman. Both have been actively involved in building this celebrity run organization for over 30 years.
- Her first appearance on Will & Grace (1998) was in the episode entitled “The Unsinkable Mommy Adler”, a play on the title of the movie The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964). She played both title roles.
- Although she wanted to be in show business, the Reynolds’ family church, the Nazarene, forbade acting. However, Reynolds’ father saw her talent and gave his support, seeing it as a means of paying her college costs. Her mother then gave her support knowing that there would be no “evil” going on in her movies. She mother knew her daughter had talent, but didn’t understand why it was happening to her own daughter.
- Close friends with Hugh O’Brian. Serenaded O’Brien and his bride, Virginia, at their wedding on June 25, 2006.
- Her father entered her in a beauty pageant once when she was very young. She wore a bathing suit that her mother had mended that morning and a pair of her sister’s high heels.
- In 1964 she went into the hospital business, purchasing Oceanside Hospital in Oceanside, CA, for $1,000,000 with plans to turn it into a profitable business venture.
- She dedicated the Holland-America Line cruise ship the MS Veendam. [January 1996]
- Campaigned for the role of Doris Mann in Postcards from the Edge (1990), but Shirley MacLaine was cast instead.
- One of the few actresses to have danced with both Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly on screen. Other actresses who have done this include: Judy Garland, Cyd Charisse, Vera-Ellen, Rita Hayworth and Leslie Caron.
- Played the English horn in college.
- Secondary school studies in Burbank.
- Friends with Jane Powell; they share the same birthday.
- Was a Girl Scout.
- In the process of relocating her museum to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. A new Hollywood Motion Picture Museum is being constructed there by Debbie and her children Carrie Fisher and Todd Fisher. It opened in April 2005. [July 2004]
