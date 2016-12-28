Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Passed Away

Hollywood is mourning the of legendary actress Debbie Reynolds. Reynolds has passed away just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher, 60, died.

According to the celebrity gossip news website, TMZ.com, Reynolds rushed to a hospital shortly after 1 PM. Emergency dispatchers responded to a call from the Beverly Hills home of her son, Todd. The caller reported a possible stroke.

She was 84-years-old!

Actress Carrie Fisher Dies

Carrie Fisher, best known as the iconic double-bun hairdo-wearing Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, died Tuesday following a heart attack.

The news of her death comes just days after the actress went into cardiac arrest during a 11 hour United Airlines transatlantic flight in route from London to LAX. She was 60. Full story here



