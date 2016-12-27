Jillian Harris Season 5 The Bachelorette Season Five Engaged

Congratulations goes out to Jillian Harris and her boyfriend of four years, Justin Pasutto.

They’re engaged!

Pasutto, a professional snowboarder, and Harris met at a local Kelowna bar in 2012, proposed on Christmas day!

Harris who is best known in the show-biz industry as a reality television star (The Bachelor’s Season 13 second runner up, and host and designer in Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Love It and List in Vancouver, shared the news via Instagram.

Facts about Jillian Harris:

She was engaged to Legacy Marketing Partner’s senior vice-president Ed Swiderski. Ed won the season five of The Bachelorette ultimately wining Julian’s heart and finally proposing her. However, their engagement got shattered in July 2010 when they finally decided to get apart from one another.

She underwent through a nose job procedure in the past. Matter of fact, she took such a big decision because of everyday cyber-bulling that she had to face. Many internet warriors made fun of her by the nickname “hot-dog nose” prior to the nose-job.

Nick Viall the Next Bachelor

Nick Viall has been named as the next Bachelor on the ABC reality dating series “The Bachelor.”

Viall, a 35-year-old software salesman and model, from Milwaukee vied for the hands of both Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe during Seasons 10 and 11 of The Bachelorette.

Season 21 of The Bachelor will air in December on ABC.