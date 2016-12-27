Hollywood Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at the Age of 60

Carrie Fisher, best known as the iconic double-bun hairdo-wearing Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, died Tuesday following a heart attack.

The news of her death comes just days after the actress went into cardiac arrest during a 11 hour United Airlines transatlantic flight in route from London to LAX. She was 60.

Upon the arrival of flight 965, Fisher, who was unresponsive, was transported to UCLA Medical Center where she remained until her death. According to sources she never regained consciousness.

In a news statement to People magazine, her family rep said, “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Star Wars Actress Unresponsive on United Airlines Flight

Fisher’s mother, 84-year-old Hollywood screen legend Debbie Reynolds shared her sadness on Facebook, “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”

Over the weekend, Reynolds tweeted that Carrie was in “stable condition,” adding, “If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes.”

At the time of her death, Carrie was promoting her book “The Princess Diarist.” She was also in the middle of filming “Wonderwell,” and had completed her work in the next “Star Wars” movie, which is currently in post-production.