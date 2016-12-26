Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Spread Holiday Cheer

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton made the most of the holiday season together while spending time with her family.

The 47-year-old songstress was kind enough to share her Christmas cheer via Snapchat!

This is the couples second Christmas together. On November 4, 2015, Stefani and her The Voice co-star, country music artist Blake Shelton, announced that they were dating.

I think everyone has gifts and everyone has talents. If you are successful at it, it feels really good but it never really penetrates completely. There are moments where I think that we made an amazing record and I’m so proud of it, but I don’t wake up and go, “Wow, I’m amazing.

It’s always odd to talk about my fashion. It’s something you look at-you don’t need to talk about it.

I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I’ve always wanted to do the family thing

At a certain point I’m going to want to have a family and I’m not going to have time to be running around the world doing this shit and being greedy. I can always write songs. But can I always wear an Alice-in-Wonderland costume? I probably shouldn’t. I can at home. I was thinking that when I have children, that I should always dress as a character for them, so they think their mom is Alice in Wonderland or Cinderella. It would be totally messed up!

As a famous person you think how you’re gonna end it, get away and have a normal life. I imagine my children are going to save me from my vanity and be my passion and fill whatever fears I have of the amazing time I’m having right now being gone. I don’t want to drop off and not be on the radio or not be able to talk about myself for hours. I don’t want it to go away. But at the same time, I never expected to be here in the first place.

I’m really emotional. I don’t fight with people – like, I can barely fight with my husband because I’ll just start crying instead. I’ve learnt not to do that.

I’ve been making a conscious effort not to think about the future. I’m lucky to not have a real job, to be able to express myself, be creative and be relevant. I don’t know what I will be doing in 10 years. How old will I be? Forty-five. I don’t want to think about it to be honest, because it’s a waste of time. Tomorrow night I’ll be in bed with my husband again and it will be really great. It’s all about right now.

I’m like a peanut butter sandwich.

The one thing that makes me feel super lucky about my financial success is that I have a housekeeper.

My songs are basically my diaries. Some of my best songwriting has come out of time when I’ve been going through a personal nightmare.

I really want to take some more time out and be with my husband. I guess what I really want is to have a baby. Life is short and you’ve got to get the most out of it.

I’d like to stress that I only have a small role. Oh, who am I kidding? There are no small roles in a Martin Scorsese film. (Regarding her role in The Aviator (2004)).

For me, acting comes from the same place as performing music. I just have to perform. I wanted to get it right and I did. Sometimes you just have to go for it.

“They are my best friends, so when I told them that I wanted to try something solo they responded in the way that best friends do. It was a matter of timing. We’ve all been growing up and our priorities have changed. Then I went and got married and my priorities certainly changed.” (regarding pursuing a solo music career away from her rock group, No Doubt)

“This album is just about me. Although at times I think there’s less of me on this than anything I’ve done because of all the people involved.” (regarding her first solo album, Love Angel Music Baby)

I imagine having children will save me from my vanity and fill whatever fears I have. [on easing up on her career to consider a family, in Rolling Stone]

“I really don’t care what people say. It’s not like it discourage me from doing something I want to do”.

One time, a guy said he worked for Hugh M. Hefner and gave me a card. I thought it was funny.

I have a dream about spending time in my house with my kids. Being a mom was all I ever dreamed about. Now that it’s come true it makes me feel like my life has come together. Nothing else matters.