Minnesota Vikings Aboard Plane Which Skidded off the Runway

The Minnesota Vikings are breathing a sigh of relief after the a plane, carrying the team slid off the runway while landing at a Wisconsin airport Friday night.

The team had flown to Appleton International Airport ahead of a game against the Green Bay Packers The plane, an Airbus A330, managed to land safely and was taxiing to its gate when the incident occurred.

The rear wheel of the plane slid off the taxiway amid snowy conditions, according to USA Today.

The team as well as the passengers abd crew were forced to remain on the aircraft for three hours. No one was injured and the players were escorted off the plane at around 8:20 p.m.

The Vikings (7-7) will face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET and try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive after a 5-0 start was followed by a 2-7 stretch.