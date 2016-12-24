Carrie Fisher Unresponsive on United Airlines Flight
12/24/2016
BBParks
Former Stars Wars actress Carrie Fisher reportedly went into cardiac arrest during awhile aboard a United Airlines 11 hour transatlantic flight 935 in route from London to LAX.
According to airline and emergency officials Fisher was unresponsive when paramedics arrived a gate 74 to assist in the emergency.
She is said yo be in stable condition at UCLA Medical Center.
Carrie Fisher Gossip News and Trivia:
- Checked into substance-abuse program, addiction to prescription drugs. [October 1998]
- Daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher.
- Father Eddie Fisher left when she was 2 years old to marry Elizabeth Taylor.
- Mother, with Bryan Lourd, of daughter Billie Lourd (Billie Catherine Lourd), born on July 17, 1992.
- Older half-sister of Joely Fisher and Tricia Leigh Fisher. Older sister of Todd Fisher.
- The punk rock group Blink 182 wrote a song called “A New Hope” in which Fisher’s character
- Princess Leia is the lead singer’s dream girl.
- Made stage debut in the chorus of “Irene” (1975) starring her mother, Debbie Reynolds.
- Half-sister-in-law of Christopher Duddy and Byron Thames.
- Carrie Fisher Attended the Central School of Speech and Drama in London.
- Has appeared in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001), which also starred Mark Hamill. It was the first time the two had appeared in the same film since Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983). Neither of them knew the other was involved in the project until shortly after filming had been completed.
- She did her very first European signing in London, England in a hotel library on August 3, 2003. It was an exclusive one-day signing, tickets limited to 500.
- She allegedly disliked the “bagel bun” hairstyle she wore in the original Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), but she didn’t say anything about it because she was afraid that director
- George Lucas would get angry and fire her.
- When asked what her favorite moment from the original Star Wars trilogy are, she replied that her favorite moments were the arguing scenes between her and Harrison Ford.
- Along with her writing career, she also became a successful rewriter of movie scripts, saving many troubled productions.
- Stood on a box for many of her scenes with Harrison Ford in the original Star Wars trilogy, owing to the fact that she was roughly a foot shorter than he and didn’t fit into the frame.
- Former stepdaughter of Connie Stevens, Harry Karl and Elizabeth Taylor.
- Diagnosed with bipolar disorder and spoke on this topic at the American Psychiatric
- Association’s Annual Meeting in May 2004 in New York City to thousands of psychiatrists.
- Was listed as a potential nominee on the 2006 Razzie Award nominating ballot. She was suggested in the Worst Supporting Actress category for her performance in the film
- Undiscovered (2005), however, she failed to receive a nomination.
- Weighed 7 lbs 2 ozs at birth.
- Mother, Debbie Reynolds, lives next door to her.
- Was once engaged to Dan Aykroyd.
- Has one daughter, Billie Lourd, whose father is the powerful film agent, Bryan Lourd. Fisher and Lourd never married. After he left her for a man, Fisher used that experience as the opening premise for her novel, “The Best Awful”.
- Has written several novels including the semi-autobiographical “Postcards from the Edge”, filmed in 1990.
- Sometimes works as a screenplay “script doctor”.
- Revealed in her memoir “Wishful Drinking” that she once had a romantic relationship with
- U.S. Senator Chris Dodd (D-Connecticut). When Dodd was once asked to comment in 2007 (for The Kansas City Star), he told a reporter, “it was a long, long time ago in a galaxy far, far away”.
- Friends with the late Michael Jackson and Meryl Streep. Streep portrayed Fisher in Postcards from the Edge (1990).
- In her 2008 memoir “Wishful Drinking”, she notes that, like her mother in Singin’ in the Rain (1952), she became famous at age 19 for her role in a classic hit alongside two male co-stars.
- She also mentions that “Star Wars” could also refer to her celebrity parents’ infamous divorce.
- Turned down the role of Emmeline in The Blue Lagoon (1980), which went to Brooke Shields.
- Turned down the role of Sarah Connor in The Terminator (1984), which went to Linda Hamilton.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.