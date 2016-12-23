Lawyer Kicked off Jetblue Flight Verbally Attacks Ivanka Trump

A Jewish Lawyer from Brooklyn was thrown off JetBlue flight for accosting and screaming at Ivanka Trump on Thursday.

Attorney Dan Goldstein, was tossed off a JetBlue flight at Kennedy Airport for verbally attacking the soon to be first daughter.

Goldstein, his husband, Matthew Lasner and their toddler were filmed escorted by security through the San Francisco International Airport upon the flights arrival.

Ivanka was traveling to Florida with her three children and husband Jared Kushner on a commercial flight and sat in coach with the other passengers when the incident took place.

In a fit of rage, Goldstein said ‘Your father is ruining the country.’ He then apparently began screaming out: ‘Why is she on our flight. She should be flying private.’

Once Ivanka’s flight landed in San Francisco in the afternoon, to prevent any further incident, she and her family were rushed off the plane first by Secret Service and into SUVs. They were taken to a private plane.

A passenger, who was sitting behind Ivanak and her family gave a play by play via TWITTER in which he tweeted…

He didn’t accost her directly.

When he got on and saw her, sitting behind me, he said “oh my god. This is a nightmare” and was visibly shaking. He said “they ruin the country now they ruin our flight!” (Context: Boarding and therefore the flight was delayed because they needed to get on first through some other way)

He did not yell. He was also not what I would describe as calm. Agitated maybe. His husband behind him was very calm. His son is adorable and sharply dressed.

When the JetBlue staff went back to speak to the man I overheard Ivanka say to them “I don’t want to make this a thing.” My assessment is that she was happy to let the man take his seat. She handled the situation calmly and with class. Security made the call to remove the man.

And for good reason. The man’s calm husband had tweeted earlier that his husband was “chasing them down to harass them.”

I did not witness his actual removal some rows back. If he screamed, I didn’t hear it.

JetBlue has issued a statement, confirming that the Lasner and Goldstein were kicked off the flight and put on another plane.

The statement reads:

“The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. Our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”