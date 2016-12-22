Cher Sued by New York Graphic Designer Moshik Nadav

A New York graphic designer, is reportedly suing Cher because he thinks the “Gypsy Tramps and thieves singer jacked his famous typeface and used it on the cover of her 2013 album, “Closer to the Truth.”

Moshik Nadav, owner of Typography a typography-based design firm based in New York City, specializing in contemporary type design for Fashion and Luxury says he created the font, which he calls Paris Logo, back in 2011.

According to Nadev his famous font and the font on Cher’s album are indistinguishable … in thickness of the swishes and lettering. I think he might be right….

