Richard Marx helped Subdue Unruly Passenger on Korean Air flight
12/21/2016
BBParks
Music legend Richard Marx stepped up to the plate, when an unruly passenger got violent on his Korean Air flight.
The Grammy Award-winning rocker was on a flight from Hanoi, Vietnam to Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday when a man sitting a row away from him started attacking flight attendants and other passengers.
In posts on Facebook, Marx and his wife – TV presenter Daisy Fuentes – say he aided the ‘ill-equipped’ stewardesses in restraining the passenger for nearly the entire four-hour flight.
Richard Marx Gossip News and Trivia
- Singer/songwriter since 1987.
- Began singing commercial jingles for his dad, Dick Marx, at age 5.
- Richard Marx began writing songs as a teenager.
- Father, with Cynthia Rhodes, of sons Brandon Caleb Marx (born on September 11th 1990), Lucas Conner Marx (born on September 14th 1992), Jesse Taylor Marx (born on January 4th 1994).
- Spent the last year fighting with his record company to let him release his new album, “Flesh and Bone.” Current release date–April, 1997. [December 1996]
- Released “Greatest Hits” album (1998). This album fulfilled his contract with Capitol records, and he is currently (as of July, 1998) without a record label, but does intend to either sign with another or create his own.
- Has declared his plans to release a live album in the near future, the audio of which will be recorded during his China tour later in 1998.
- Sponsored the “Grammy in the Schools” contest for high school students submitting artistic and literary entries. Eight winners’ works were published in the CD booklet of his latest original album, “Flesh & Bone,” released April 8, 1997.
- Now has his own record label since his split with “Capitol”. It is called “Signal 21” records, and he is due to release the first album under that label in September. It will be called “Days In Avalon”. He is currently working with *NSYNC and many other up and coming new artists, [Josh Keaton, Keith Urban and others] having recently completed his work with Barbra Streisand, producing her latest album. [he also wrote the duet with Vince Gill “If You Ever Leave Me”] He hopes to do a full-fledge [World] tour to promote his own new album. [2000]
- Sang a duet with Donna Lewis for the Anastasia (1997) soundtrack. The duet was a top ten single and was featured during the credits of the movie. (1997) [1997]
- Separated from his wife, Cynthia Rhodes, in July 2013, after 25 years of marriage. [2014]
- After returning to the Billboard charts with his new Capitol album My Own Best Enemy, he has been doing live concerts and television appearances around the globe. He will soon be doing an extensive tour of Europe…his first in many years. [March 2005]
