Richard Marx helped Subdue Unruly Passenger on Korean Air flight

Music legend Richard Marx stepped up to the plate, when an unruly passenger got violent on his Korean Air flight.

The Grammy Award-winning rocker was on a flight from Hanoi, Vietnam to Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday when a man sitting a row away from him started attacking flight attendants and other passengers.

In posts on Facebook, Marx and his wife – TV presenter Daisy Fuentes – say he aided the ‘ill-equipped’ stewardesses in restraining the passenger for nearly the entire four-hour flight.

