Mariah Carey Will be Spending the Holidays in Denver

This Christmas, Vegas diva Mariah Carey isn’t sulking this because she was dumped by her billionaire boyfriend Australian casino mogul James Packer in October.

Instead she is spending the holidays in the resort town of Denver, Colorado.

Ashton Kutcher Revelation at Airbnb Open

The singer arrived in style sporting a fur coat. She has reportedly rented an Airbnb mansion where she will be decking the halls with bows of holly…. fa la la la la…la la la la!

Mariah Carey Dumped by James Packer

It’s all over for Mariah Carey and her billionaire fiancé, James Packer.

Australian tabloid Woman’s Day reports that the 49-year-old Australian businessman dumped Carey following a massive blowup over “Mariah’s World,” her upcoming E! docu-series as well as her extravagant spending habits.

“James had huge reservations about Mariah’s new reality TV show and the fact that she was willing to expose their lives to the world,” a source told the tabloid.

But her reality show wasn’t the only point of contention between the two lovebirds: Packer was also allegedly fed up with the singer’s extravagant spending. Despite that, reports indicate that he’s letting her keep the 35-carat engagement ring that he gave her when he proposed in January.

Mariah Carey Gossip News and Trivia

Bought Marilyn Monroe’s white lacquered baby grand piano at auction in October 1999 for $600,000 plus commission.

Mariah Carey got her name from the song “They Call the Wind Maria” (spelled ‘Maria’ without the H, but pronounced ‘Mariah’). The popular Lerner & Loewe musical Paint Your Wagon (1969), starring Lee Marvin and Clint Eastwood, which was enjoying a great deal of success after its release in 1969, and the song containing Mariah’s name, was a favorite of mother Patricia.

Worked a variety of odd jobs to support herself, including hat/coat-checker, hostess, hair sweeper in hair salons, and waitress. She stated that she got fired from all her jobs because of her attitude and was concentrating of becoming a backing singer and mixing demos.

Mariah Carey attended Oldfield Middle School and Harborfield High School.

Her paternal grandfather was an Afro-Cuban immigrant and her paternal grandmother was African-American. Her mother, who is Caucasian, is of Irish descent. While Mariah’s grandfather,

Roberto Nuñez (later Robert Carey), is often described in news reports as having been from Venezuela, all censuses and records indicate he was born in Cuba.

Honored by the Congressional Award in Washington, D.C. with the 1999 Horizon Award. The Horizon Award is a special recognition from the Joint Leadership of the United States Congress and the Congressional Award Board of Directors. The Horizon Award is presented to individuals from the private sectors who have contributed to expanding opportunities for all Americans through their own personal contributions, and who have set exceptional examples for young people through their successes in life.

Is the only female artist (and second artist or group ever) to have 18 #1 songs on the US Billboard Hot 100 charts.

1990: Made her singing debut at age 20.

Had the nickname “Mirage” in high school, because she never showed up for class.

(July 25, 2001) According to her spokesperson, Mariah suffered a physical and emotional breakdown, and spent the next couple weeks recovering in a Connecticut mental hospital.

Appeared on the benefit concert “A Tribute to Heroes” and sang the song “Hero” in dedication to the families, friends, victims and heroes of the World Trade Center tragedy. [September 2001]

2001: Signed an $80 million deal with Virgin Records for her next four albums.

Founder of Camp Mariah, a serene escape located in Fishkill, New York for inner-city youth to embrace the arts, introduce career opportunities, and build self-esteem.

Named one of People magazine’s “25 Most Intriguing People of 2001”.

(January 26, 2002) Virgin Records bought out her $80 million contract for $28 million. The primary reason being the failure of her Glitter (2001) album and film.

Single “One Sweet Day” holds the record for the single staying most weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (a record 16 weeks).

Owns a three-floor apartment in New York City.

Signed a three-album deal with Island/Def Jam records for a reported $21-24 million. She had already started work on a new album, which had no release date at that point. Meanwhile, WiseGirls (2002), her movie with Mira Sorvino, premiered on HBO in the fall of 2002. [May 2002]

Ranked #36 in the American edition of FHM magazine’s Sexiest Girls of 2002 poll.

Her seventh studio album, titled “Charmbracelet”, was released on December 3, 2002, a week earlier than originally planned.

Is the most successful female singer-songwriter of all time, with 17 #1 hits and more than 160 million records sold worldwide.

Her paternal grandfather, Roberto Nuñez, changed his last name to “Carey” after moving to New York City from Cuba; he hoped a British Isles surname would help him make a good life in the United States. He took the name Carey from his biological father. Roberto’s mother, Margarita

Nuñez, was with a man named Carey, but they were not married.

Used to be a backup singer for Brenda K. Starr.

The first single from the Glitter (2001) soundtrack, “Loverboy”, was the #1 bestselling single in the year 2001.