  • GOT GOSSIP?

    Ryan Lochte LiedDWTSTim Tebow Signs With MetsFlordia Woman Tree RouseTaylor Swift Thomas Hiddleston BreakupJohnny Manziel Back to Texas A&MNick Viall to star on the next season of The BachelorJustin Bieber Hiking Photo lochte-chargedActor Gene Wilder CriesPeyton Manning Aims Ann Coulter Rob Lowe-roastFan burns Colin KaepernickJerseyIvanka Trump Gives BirthTaylor Swifts Skips VMAs for Jury DutyCalvin Harrison RantsTaylor Swift and Tom HiddlestonLady Gaga Malibu PHCJustin Bieber CaboBieber deletes Instagram Sophia RichieMayweather on Justin Bieber's fightTrump Makes Clinton WisecrackJo Jo Fletcher Chooses Jordan RodgersHollywood Hillbillies Michael KittrellBlake Shelton GwenStefani NYC50 Cent Arrested in St.Kitts for ProfanityAmber Heard Charges RemovedKylie Jenner Instagram PhotosKylie Jenner Hidden Hills RanchKylie Jenner Celebrates BirthdayKylie Jenner Plump Lip TrendsKendall and Kylie Jenner SnapchatCincinnati Zoo UpdateKanye West Fashion Week AdidasTyra Banks Sells Beverly Hills Estatetiger-woods-and-elin-nordegrenWoman who stallked Kris Jenner Arrested
    Click Photo for Original Story

Berlin Attack President Elect Donald Trump Blames Terrorist

12/20/2016 BBParks   No comments

Berlin Attack Update

Berlin Attack Update: At least nine people have been killed and more than 50 injured after a lorry ploughed through a crowd of shoppers at 40mph in a busy Christmas market in Berlin.

German police at the scene have indicated the incident is likely to be a terror attack. The vehicle sped through a crowd of shoppers at the market on Breitscheidplatz Square near the Kurfuerstendamm Avenue in west Berlin.

The driver of the truck is now in police custody after initially fleeing the scene, while a passenger in the vehicle died in the crash.

British tourist Emma Rushton who was at the scene, saw the lorry rush past her at speed and said it could not have been an accident. She only missed being caught in the chaos, adding: ‘The stall that we bought our mulled wine from was completely crushed. People were tearing off wooden panels to get out. It was not an accident. It was going 40mph, it was in the middle of the market.

There was no way that it could have come off the road and it showed no signs of slowing down.’

Trump issues statement about the Berlin Attack

“Our hearts and prayers are with the loved ones of the victims of today’s horrifying terror attack in Berlin,” Trump said. “Innocent civilians were murdered in the streets as they prepared to celebrate the Christmas holiday. ISIS and other Islamist terrorists continually slaughter Christians in their communities and places of worship as part of their global jihad. These terrorists and their regional and worldwide networks must be eradicated from the face of the earth, a mission we will carry out with all freedom-loving partners.”

Trump also fired off a tweet in which he hinted at taking a stand against global terrorism.

“Today there were terror attacks in Turkey, Switzerland and Germany – and it is only getting worse. The civilized world must change thinking!” he said.

RETURN to HOMEPAGE

Posted in: News   Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Go Back To The Previous Page