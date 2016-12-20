Berlin Attack President Elect Donald Trump Blames Terrorist

Berlin Attack Update: At least nine people have been killed and more than 50 injured after a lorry ploughed through a crowd of shoppers at 40mph in a busy Christmas market in Berlin.

German police at the scene have indicated the incident is likely to be a terror attack. The vehicle sped through a crowd of shoppers at the market on Breitscheidplatz Square near the Kurfuerstendamm Avenue in west Berlin.

The driver of the truck is now in police custody after initially fleeing the scene, while a passenger in the vehicle died in the crash.

British tourist Emma Rushton who was at the scene, saw the lorry rush past her at speed and said it could not have been an accident. She only missed being caught in the chaos, adding: ‘The stall that we bought our mulled wine from was completely crushed. People were tearing off wooden panels to get out. It was not an accident. It was going 40mph, it was in the middle of the market.

There was no way that it could have come off the road and it showed no signs of slowing down.’

Trump issues statement about the Berlin Attack

“Our hearts and prayers are with the loved ones of the victims of today’s horrifying terror attack in Berlin,” Trump said. “Innocent civilians were murdered in the streets as they prepared to celebrate the Christmas holiday. ISIS and other Islamist terrorists continually slaughter Christians in their communities and places of worship as part of their global jihad. These terrorists and their regional and worldwide networks must be eradicated from the face of the earth, a mission we will carry out with all freedom-loving partners.”

Trump also fired off a tweet in which he hinted at taking a stand against global terrorism.

“Today there were terror attacks in Turkey, Switzerland and Germany – and it is only getting worse. The civilized world must change thinking!” he said.