Zsa Zsa Darling Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor Dies at the Age of 99
12/19/2016
BBParks
Hungarian-American actress and socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor has passed away at the age of 99.
According to sources, Gabor suffered an apparent heart attack and died on Sunday. She has been dealing with health issues for a number of years.
Zsa Zsa was a well-known celebrity socialite on the Beverly Hills scene for decades.
Gabor began her stage career in Vienna and was crowned Miss Hungary in 1936.
She had nearly 80 TV and film acting credits, but was best known for her romantic life.
She married nine times, perhaps most famously to Conrad Hilton, Paris’s great grandfather, from 1942-1947.
She had only one child, a daughter by Hilton, who passed away in 2015. Zsa Zsa, who is survived by her current husband Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, would have turned 100 in February.
Her husbands included Burhan Asaf Belge, Conrad Hilton, George Sanders, Herbert Hutner, Joshua Cosden Jr., Jack Ryan Michael O’Hara, Felipe de Alba and Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt.
Zsa Zsa Gabor Gossip News and Trivia:
- On June 14, 1989, she was arrested for slapping a police officer, Paul Kramer, in Beverly Hills, California. Kramer stopped her after noticing that her license tag on her automobile was no longer valid and expired. After a short but costly trial of $13,000 and a $12,350 fine, totaling $25,350. Eva Gabor spoke for her sister, at the trial. In September 1989, Zsa-Zsa was found guilty. She served three days in jail and was ordered to do 120 hours of community service, after her three days behind bars had expired.
- Daughter of Jolie Gabor. Sister of Magda Gabor and Eva Gabor. Mother of actress Francesca Hilton and ex-step-great-grandmother of Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.
- Her marriage to Frédéric von Anhalt awarded her the title Princess Von Anhalt, Duchess of Saxony. The legitimacy of this title is strongly questioned by many royal genealogists.
- In 1993, she and her husband were commanded, by a judge, to pay $2,000,000 to actress, Elke Sommer, because of false accusations that they had spoken of Elke.
- Crowned Miss Hungary of 1936.
- Once replaced five-time Tony Award winner, Julie Harris, on Broadway.
- Has appeared as Minerva, the glamorous owner of a mineral spa, in the last episode, Batman: Minerva, Mayhem and Millionaires (1968), of Batman (1966).
- On November 27, 2002, an automobile accident in Los Angeles left her in a coma for a short time, and, subsequently paralyzed. She was a passenger riding in a vehicle that struck a light pole on Sunset Boulevard.
- Inducted into the B-Movie Hall of Fame on October 26, 2004.
- On July 7, 2005, she suffered a stroke at her Bel-Air home and underwent emergency surgery to clear a blocked artery.
- Campaigned in 1968 and 1972 for Richard Nixon, who she described as “the most intelligent President of our time”.
- She and her famous sisters have racked up a total of 18 divorces (so far).
- Once held up an episode of The New Hollywood Squares (1986) for about 45 minutes after breaking a fingernail.
- Zsa Zsa Gabor and her sister Magda Gabor were both married to George Sanders.
- Strong doubts have been raised about her claim to the title of a German princess through her marriage to Prince Frédéric von Anhalt. Frederic’s father, a policeman and commoner, paid elderly aristocrat Princess Marie-Auguste von Anhalt, daughter-in-law of Kaiser Wilhelm II, a considerable amount of money to adopt his son. Old European royalty does not recognize his title. Zsa Zsa’s husband’s real name is Hans Robert Lichtenberg. Prince or not, he does have the distinction of being married to her for longer than any of her previous spouses.
- Together with her husband Frédéric von Anhalt she adopted a few men. Among them are Marcus Eberhard Edward Prinz von Anhalt, Herzog zu Sachsen und Westfalen, Graf von Askanien (formerly known as Marcus Eberhardt, born about 1969, brothel owner, was adopted in April 2006); Prinz Oliver Leopold von Sachsen-Anhalt, Graf von Westfalen und Askanien (formerly known as Oliver Bendig, born about 1967, owner of two strip clubs in Los Angeles); Prinz Michael Maximilian von Anhalt, Herzog zu Sachsen und Westfalen, Graf von Askanien (formerly known as Michael Killer, born about 1967, owns health clubs); and a surgeon who doesn’t want to be mentioned. All of them paid millions for their adoption.
- Was considered for the role of Miss Caswell in All About Eve (1950), but Marilyn Monroe was cast instead.
- Hospitalized for six days with influenza. [June 2009]
- Referenced in the song “Donna the Prima Donna” by Dion DiMucci and Ernie Maresca.
- Had a very-public romance with Porfirio Rubirosa while married to George Sanders. Rubirosa returned toGabor after divorcing Barbara Hutton, just 53 days after their wedding. In 1954, Gabor sported an eye patch, telling the press that Rubirosa had hit her in a fit of jealous rage.
- Recovering from hip replacement surgery after falling from her bed and breaking her hip at her home in Bel Air, California on July 17, 2010.
- Her right leg was amputated on January 14, 2011.
- She is one of only seven actors to have played “Special Guest Villains” in Batman (1966) who are still alive, the others being Julie Newmar, John Astin, Joan Collins, Glynis Johns, Barbara Rush and Dina Merrill.
- Both she and her third husband, George Sanders played “Special Guest Villains” in Batman (1966).
- Gave birth to her only child at age 30, a daughter Francesca Hilton on March 10, 1947. Child’s father is her second husband, Conrad Hilton.
- She was awarded a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6915 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California on February 8, 1960.
- Zsa Zsa arrived in Hollywood in 1941 with a letter of introduction to Basil and Ouida Rathbone, who granted her admittance into the upper echelons of Hollywood society.
- Zsa Zsa’s real birth name is Sari after Sari Fedak, who was at the time Hungary’s most celebrated actress.
- Living with, and cared for by, her husband at their home in Bel Air, California (a property once owned by Elvis Presley). [June 2005]
- Reported to be living at a luxury suite in the Motion Picture and Television Hospital in Woodland Hills, California. [September 2004]
- Her daughter, Francesca Hilton, died at age 67 of a massive stroke on January 5, 2015. She was cremated and her ashes were interred beside Gabor’s sister, Eva Gabor, at Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery.
- She worked with her ex-husband George Sanders and his elder brother Tom Conway in the crime drama Death of a Scoundrel (1956).
- Along with her native Hungarian, she speaks English, French, German and Italian.
She was a first cousin, once removed, of Annette Lantos (born Tilleman), the wife of U.S. Congressman Tom Lantos, of California. Her mother and Annette were first cousins.
- Zsa Zsa was born Sári Gábor in Budapest, Austria-Hungary, the daughter of Vilmos Gabor (born Farkas Miklós Grün) and Jolie Gabor, Countess de Szigethy (born Janszieka Tilleman). Her parents were both from Jewish families.
- The home she shares with husband, Frédéric von Anhalt, was used as the location for Liberace’s mansion during filming of Behind the Candelabra (2013) and as Alan Arkin’s character residence in Argo (2012).
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.