Zsa Zsa Darling Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor Dies at the Age of 99

Hungarian-American actress and socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor has passed away at the age of 99.

According to sources, Gabor suffered an apparent heart attack and died on Sunday. She has been dealing with health issues for a number of years.

Zsa Zsa was a well-known celebrity socialite on the Beverly Hills scene for decades.

Gabor began her stage career in Vienna and was crowned Miss Hungary in 1936.

She had nearly 80 TV and film acting credits, but was best known for her romantic life.

She married nine times, perhaps most famously to Conrad Hilton, Paris’s great grandfather, from 1942-1947.

She had only one child, a daughter by Hilton, who passed away in 2015. Zsa Zsa, who is survived by her current husband Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, would have turned 100 in February.

Her husbands included Burhan Asaf Belge, Conrad Hilton, George Sanders, Herbert Hutner, Joshua Cosden Jr., Jack Ryan Michael O’Hara, Felipe de Alba and Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt.

Zsa Zsa Gabor Gossip News and Trivia: