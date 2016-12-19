Michelle and Barrack Obama Start Renovations to New Home in the Kalorama Area

With just one month left until President Obama’s steps down, renovations to his new home are underway.

The remolding include plans include an upgrade the homes security and electrical system, transforming part of the garage into a home office and catwalk over the staircase.

Barack and Michelle Obama are moving into a $5.3million home in the Kalorama area which is one of Washington DC’s most elegant neighborhoods, so 15-year-old Sasha Obama can finish out high school at the Sidwell Friends School.

The Kalorama area within the Northwest Quadrant of Washington, D.C., includes the residential neighborhoods of Kalorama Triangle and Sheridan-Kalorama

Notable residence who have called the area home…

Sheridan-Kalorama was the home of five former or future Presidents in the early 20th century:

Woodrow Wilson purchased a recently built house at 2340 S Street, NW, in 1921, and lived there until his death three years later. Following the death in 1961 of Wilson’s widow, Edith, the Woodrow Wilson House was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1964 and became a museum dedicated to Wilson’s memory.

William Howard Taft lived in the large Colonial Revival house at 2215 Wyoming Avenue, from 1921 until his death in 1930. The house had been built by Alvan T. Fuller in 1908 on a design by local architect Appleton P. Clark, Jr., and is now the Syrian Embassy.

Franklin D. Roosevelt lived at 2131 R Street from 1917 to 1920, while Assistant Secretary of the Navy.

The house, originally built in 1899 with a 1901 addition, is now the residence of the Ambassador of Mali.

Warren Harding lived at 2314 Wyoming Avenue from 1917 to 1921, then as a U.S. Senator from Ohio. The house was built in 1915 in the Federal style on a design by architect George N. Ray, and is now the residence of the Ambassador of Monaco.

Herbert Hoover, when appointed Secretary of Commerce in 1921, purchased a house built by Thomas Gales in 1902 in the Colonial Revival style on a design by Appleton P. Clark, Jr. He lived there with his family until his inauguration in 1929 and after leaving the White House from 1933 to 1944. It has been the Embassy of Burma, then Myanmar since 1954.

Other notable former Kalorama residents include Supreme Court Justices Charles Evans Hughes, Louis Brandeis, Harlan F. Stone and Joseph McKenna, and Federal Reserve Governors Adolph C. Miller and Frederic Adrian Delano. More recent ones include the late U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy, former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, and historian Elizabeth Eisenstein.

The Sheridan-Kalorama neighborhood also includes a number of diplomatic residences, such as the residence of the French Ambassador at 2221 Kalorama Road, as well as several embassies – on its Southern side it also includes much of Embassy Row on Massachusetts Avenue. The William Howard Taft Bridge, carrying Connecticut Avenue over Rock Creek Park, with its imposing concrete lions, is also a notable feature. The Spanish Steps are another landmark of the neighborhood.