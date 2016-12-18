  • GOT GOSSIP?

CeeLo Green Okay After Cell Phone Explodes Video

Singer CeeLo Green took to Facebook Live on Saturday night to say he is ‘alive and well’ after shocking surveillance camera footage appearing to show a cellphone exploding in his face went viral.

The footage that recently surfaced apparently shows the 42-year-old Forget You singer sitting  inside a music recording studio talking on his cellphone.  The phone exploded and CeeLo appears to collapse on the ground.

The footage was first published on Instagram by the user ‘I am Philly Chase’, however he did not reveal how he obtained the footage or when it happened.

After the video was shared on social media countless times, many questioned Green’s well-being and whether he was hurt.

During a brief Facebook Live video, the music producer reassured fans that he was okay and said the clip was part of an upcoming project, but did not elaborate.

CeeLo Green Gossip News and trivia:

  • CeeLo Green is a former member of Goodie Mob
  • Member of Gnarls Barkley.
  • He is a fromer judge on “The Voice.”
  • Announced that he has been engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Shani James, for over a year [October 23, 2015].
  • CeeLo Green has described himself as having been a “goon” in his youth, as well as a “kleptomaniac, pyromaniac, just plain maniac”
  • Green was married to Christina Johnson, and divorced in 2005. He and Johnson have a son, Kingston, who was born on September 30, 2000, and Green was stepfather to her daughters, Sierra and Kalah.

